COVID 19
Virtual Coaches Clinic Huge Hit
Video
Recent Updates
The Forecast is a bit cooler and a tad nicer
Video
Another beautiful and warm day but get ready for a mid-week cool down
Video
Cool refreshing spring mornings with pleasant afternoons upcoming
Video
All Clear: Storms have moved out, now get ready for some sun
Video
WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms likely overnight
Video
WEATHER ALERT: Tornadoes, damaging winds will be present Sunday evening into early Monday morning
Video
WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms likely Sunday into overnight Monday
Video
Severe weather likely late Sunday into early Monday
Video
Dry for Saturday, weather alert for Sunday
Video
Obama endorses Biden, says former VP has ‘qualities we need’
Video
Trump on his authority to open states: “When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total”
Bernie Sanders has endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy
Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
Video
Supreme Court to hold May arguments by teleconference
Trending Stories
“Get My Payment” app to launch Friday
Appreciation Pay: $250,000 budgeted to pay onsite Lee County workers extra during crisis
Video
Indiana man waiting for $1,700 stimulus payment sees millions in his bank account
2 brief tornadoes touch down in Harris and Talbot Counties from Monday’s storms
AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases now at 11,483 with three dead in Columbus
Don't Miss
Pandemic brings special financial challenges for America’s veterans
Video
Aflac donates $5 million as part of company’s coronavirus response efforts
9-11 first responder dies from coronavirus in New York
Video
Coronavirus relief checks won’t have to be repaid, feds say
Alabama to resume parole hearings in mid-May
EVENING UPDATE: Alabama shows more than 3,900 cases of coronavirus, 265 in Lee County, 216 in Chambers County
EVENING UPDATE: Georgia now over 14,500 coronavirus cases, with 175 in Columbus
