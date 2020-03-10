Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Smiths Station Panthers Unsure About Future
Video
Disney releasing ‘Frozen 2’ months early to give families ‘some fun and joy’
CreekWood Resources withdraws application for proposed Lee County Quarry
Water main break near Bull Creek Golf Course delays traffic on Macon, Lynch Roads intersection
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Smiths Station Panthers Unsure About Future
Video
Top Stories
AHSAA Suspends Events For 2 & Half Weeks
Video
Peach Belt Cancels Rest Of 2019-20 Season
Video
Kevin Love commits $100K to help Cavs arena staff
CSU Softball reacts to NCAA cancellations
Video
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Russell County Schools
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Muscogee County courts in State of Emergency, will impact wide range of judicial proceedings
Temporary Postponement of Columbus City Events and Access to some Public Facilities
Harris County School District announces food distribution program during school closure
Police searching for missing 14-year-old, Lonnie Moore III
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Zelmo’s Gas Giveaway
The SunSpree Samaritan of the Month
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
The Price Is Right Live
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Top Stories
ZELMO’S GAS GIVEAWAY
Search
Search
Search
COVID-19
Smiths Station Panthers Unsure About Future
Video
AHSAA Suspends Events For 2 & Half Weeks
Video
Recent Updates
Planting forecast: On a drier note, this may be a good thing
Video
A beautiful forecast ahead, warm and breaks of sunshine
Video
A little more cloud cover today but still staying mild.
Video
What an amazing sprint to the 7 Day Forecast…A bit dazed!
Video
Few sprinkles late Friday with mild temperatures
Video
Get ready for a warm day, highs nearing 80 degrees.
Video
Tracking this storm system, with perspective and your forecast
Video
A Few showers late this afternoon and evening, highs staying mild
Video
Forecast: On a steady track and that’s a good thing
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
More Political Stories
Louisiana presidential primary postponed over coronavirus
Video
Pres. Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency
Video
Louisiana expected to postpone Presidential Primary
Video
NBC4/Emerson College poll shows Joe Biden is front-runner ahead of Ohio primary
Crossover Day: Georgia lawmakers hit crucial deadline
More Politics
Trending Stories
List of school closures ahead of coronavirus concerns
Georgia now has 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Department of Public Health
Columbus man, son have doctor’s order for COVID-19 test but still can’t get tested
Video
Schools within Muscogee County School District to remain open
ADPH confirms six cases of COVID-19 in Alabama
Don't Miss
Smiths Station Panthers Unsure About Future
Video
AHSAA Suspends Events For 2 & Half Weeks
Video
Peach Belt Cancels Rest Of 2019-20 Season
Video
13-year-old Chinese boy stranded in U.S. offers advice for American kids dealing with Coronavirus
Video
Great Wolf Lodge to close temporarily due to coronavirus
Muscogee County courts in State of Emergency, will impact wide range of judicial proceedings
Temporary Postponement of Columbus City Events and Access to some Public Facilities
Trending Stories
List of school closures ahead of coronavirus concerns
Georgia now has 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Department of Public Health
Columbus man, son have doctor’s order for COVID-19 test but still can’t get tested
Video
Schools within Muscogee County School District to remain open
ADPH confirms six cases of COVID-19 in Alabama
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
List of school closures ahead of coronavirus concerns
Georgia now has 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Department of Public Health
Columbus man, son have doctor’s order for COVID-19 test but still can’t get tested
Video
Schools within Muscogee County School District to remain open
ADPH confirms six cases of COVID-19 in Alabama