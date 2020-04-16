Skip to content
COVID19
Summer camp plans are underway with new safety measures amid COVID-19
Gorgeous Tuesday with plenty of sunshine, Weather Aware on Thursday
Video
Seasonable and pleasant in the short-term with an active pattern continuing
Calm weather moves in for the next couple of days
Video
GOOD MORNING: All clear and sunshine will allow the clean-up to continue.
Video
Calm days ahead, but storms returning Thursday
Trees on their last limb take a hit and the weather doesn’t help much
Video
WEATHER ALERT: Multiple rounds of storms today; Strong to severe storms likely later today.
Video
WEATHER ALERT: Several waves of strong to severe storms Sunday
WEEKEND: Light AM rain Saturday then severe storms for Sunday
Video
Biden picks up more delegates with Wyoming caucus win
President discusses ag, food relief funding and re-opening America
Video
President Trump hopes to continue political rallies this campaign season
Video
Alabama appeals abortion ruling during COVID-19 outbreak
Loeffler’s self-funding buoys her money total in Senate race
Woman about to celebrate 100th birthday beats COVID-19, goes home from Phoebe Putney Hospital in Albany
Video
EVENING UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus case numbers now at 19,399, with 229 in Columbus
Georgia teen charged in fatal shootings of two men
Watch Live
Alabama family loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19, 6 others recovering
Video
5-year-old daughter of two Detroit first responders dies from coronavirus
Georgia officer charged with having nude photos of minors
Georgia teen charged in fatal shootings of two men
Kemp gives GA restaurants, gyms, barbers go-ahead to reopen
Video
Alabama family loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19, 6 others recovering
Video
Deepwater Horizon, COVID-19 and their impact on Alabama’s tourism
Video
Company will pay you $1,000 to binge-watch every Harry Potter film while in quarantine
Video
