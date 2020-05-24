CSU Esports

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Bipartisan opposition leaves surveillance bill in doubt
41 million have lost jobs since virus hit, but layoffs slow
Fugitive UConn student suspected in 2 murders is arrested in Maryland
Video
Birmingham homicide case numbers higher in comparison to last year this time
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Athletes of the Week
SEC Media Days
Top Stories
Preparing For A New Ball Game
Video
Top Stories
CSU’s Bruce Andrews Wins PBC’s “Attacker Of The Year”
Video
Reports: 2 horses trained by Bob Baffert fail drug tests
Players call MLB economic proposal ‘extremely disappointing’
‘A step toward normalcy’ – NHL shapes a return to play plan
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Russell County Schools
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Golden Apple
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Police searching for missing Columbus man, Robert Campbell
Russell County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Tumbleweed Provisions gives back to the community with fundraiser for Feeding the Valley
Video
Salem woman has help finding lost purse
Video
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Zelmo’s Gas Giveaway
The SunSpree Samaritan of the Month
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Top Stories
Local veteran featured on Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
CSU Esports
CSU’s Bruce Andrews Wins PBC’s “Attacker Of The Year”
Video
Recent Updates
Unsettled weather continues: Showers and storms possible again today
Video
More showers and storms, but as you can see below and improving forecast Sunday
Video
Tracking storms now across Alabama, The latest forecast coming up…
Video
Another chance for scattered showers and storms as temperatures stay below average.
Video
Rain, rain, will not go away until Saturday…
Video
Cooler today with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder
Video
Rain chances ramp-up through Thursday, with less chances this weekend
Video
Warm & humid for Memorial Day with a chance for pop-up showers and storms
Video
MEMORIAL DAY: Mid to upper 80s with a sporadic afternoon shower or storm
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
More Political Stories
Bipartisan opposition leaves surveillance bill in doubt
Trump threatens social media after Twitter fact-checks him
President to North Carolina on RNC 2020: Full house or no thanks
Video
US closes probes into 3 senators over their stock trades
Trump threatens to regulate or close social media after Twitter fact-checks him
More Politics
Trending Stories
Teen drowns at Chewacla State Park in Auburn
Wanted Columbus attorney Mark Jones turns himself into police
URGENT: Search for missing 4-year-old girl underway in Lee County
Columbus Mayor confirms ransomware attack on city government yesterday
Gov. Brian Kemp visits Columbus plant making sanitizer, calls it ‘a hell of a story’
Video
Don't Miss
Glazed or jelly? Doughnuts lure city-roaming bear into trap
Bipartisan opposition leaves surveillance bill in doubt
41 million have lost jobs since virus hit, but layoffs slow
Fugitive UConn student suspected in 2 murders is arrested in Maryland
Video
Birmingham homicide case numbers higher in comparison to last year this time
Woman charged with helping Tuscaloosa inmates escape
Video
Alabama Adventure general manager meets with health department, confirms reopening with limited capacity
Video
Trending Stories
Teen drowns at Chewacla State Park in Auburn
Wanted Columbus attorney Mark Jones turns himself into police
URGENT: Search for missing 4-year-old girl underway in Lee County
Columbus Mayor confirms ransomware attack on city government yesterday
Gov. Brian Kemp visits Columbus plant making sanitizer, calls it ‘a hell of a story’
Video
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Teen drowns at Chewacla State Park in Auburn
Wanted Columbus attorney Mark Jones turns himself into police
URGENT: Search for missing 4-year-old girl underway in Lee County
Columbus Mayor confirms ransomware attack on city government yesterday
Gov. Brian Kemp visits Columbus plant making sanitizer, calls it ‘a hell of a story’
Video