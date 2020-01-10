Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
NTSB release preliminary report on Kauai helicopter crash
Amber Alert Canceled: Abducted Springfield girl found safe, suspect in custody
Another front will bring overnight showers; Saturday afternoon. Then sunny & colder
Georgia considers limits on college course payments
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
CSU Softball Trains With Former Navy Seal
Top Stories
Atlanta Braves reveal new name of stadium
Central High Selects Patrick Nix As Head Coach
Web Extra: Central Head Coach Patrick Nix Full Interview
Central appears close to hiring Patrick Nix as head football coach
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Russell County Schools
Hidden History
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Fuel spill in Cooper Creek cleared, official say
Top Stories
Sweet Boy: Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Harris County
Totes for Tots hosts 18th annual drive in Georgia with Columbus location
CPD searching for missing teen Brandon Thompson
HEART RAFFLE: Seconds count for tickets and for some, their heart…
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
Big Dog Jingle 2019: Micah’s Promise Interviews
Our Kitchen
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
The Price Is Right Live
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Sunspree Break
Back 2 School Gas Giveaway
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Top Stories
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Search
Search
Search
CSU Softball
CSU Softball Trains With Former Navy Seal
Recent Updates
Another front will bring overnight showers; Saturday afternoon. Then sunny & colder
Another foggy morning, mostly cloudy with isolated showers this afternoon
Another foggy morning, rain returns this afternoon.
Remaining warm and unsettled
Areas of dense fog and rain this morning, staying warm and wet this afternoon.
Warm and unsettled for the week ahead
Brief break Sunday morning before showers return late
WEATHER ALERT: Strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.
WEATHER ALERT: Watching central Alabama closely 2CT/3ET, then Squall line 5CT-8ET brings another threat
More 7 Day Forecast
Trending Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Columbus family reacts after train kills son, husband Wednesday morning
House of Horrors: Lee County mom, grandparents accused of locking kids in cages
Pedestrian dead after being struck by train in Columbus Wednesday morning
LaGrange, Georgia police searching for critically missing 12-year-old boy
Man arrested for defecating in front of Phenix City golf pro shop
Don't Miss
Hemp production in Georgia on hold until funding secured
House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial
Opelika Police looking for suspect in wallet theft
Democratic presidential candidates focus on unity in latest debate
Pedestrian dead after being struck by train in Columbus Wednesday morning
Georgia lawmakers considering bill to broaden health insurance coverage
Proposed Georgia bill aims to increase tax collections
Trending Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Columbus family reacts after train kills son, husband Wednesday morning
House of Horrors: Lee County mom, grandparents accused of locking kids in cages
Pedestrian dead after being struck by train in Columbus Wednesday morning
LaGrange, Georgia police searching for critically missing 12-year-old boy
Alabama lawmaker proposes amendment to revoke bond for violent offenses
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Columbus family reacts after train kills son, husband Wednesday morning
House of Horrors: Lee County mom, grandparents accused of locking kids in cages
Pedestrian dead after being struck by train in Columbus Wednesday morning
LaGrange, Georgia police searching for critically missing 12-year-old boy
Alabama lawmaker proposes amendment to revoke bond for violent offenses