Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Top Stories
Jeff Sessions considers Alabama Senate bid for seat he held before serving as attorney general
Top Stories
Teen sentenced to three months in prison for stealing lemur from California zoo
Woman severs man’s penis as he was reportedly sexually assaulting her
Florence priest denies Biden communion, says Biden supports abortion
Former President Jimmy Carter’s plans to teach Sunday school Sunday following fall
Video
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Athlete compensation comes front and center for NCAA
Top Stories
News 3 PrepZone: Georgia Week 10 Highlights
News 3 PrepZone: Alabama Week 10 Highlights
Trump attends World Series after big national security win
Sports fans, if you’re having trouble watching the game, click here
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russell County Schools
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Health Department holding drive thru flu clinic tonight in Columbus
Top Stories
The Modern Free and Accepted Masons of the World, Inc. plans big 102nd birthday bash in Columbus
A multiple car accident on I-185 Southbound past Airport Thruway leaves 5 cars damaged
18th annual Lee-Chambers Saddle Club Poker Run set for Saturday, November 2!
United Way’s Annual Campaign off and running to help Chattahoochee Valley
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
“Hearts & Hands” Charity Golf Event
Our Kitchen
Contests
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
BACK 2 SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
COLLEGE GAMEDAY PICKEM
SUNSPREE BREAK
MEL ROBBINS SWEEPSTAKES
Top Stories
College Gameday Pick’em Week 8
Top Stories
College Game Day Pick ‘Em: Week 6
Search
Search
Search
cut off
Woman severs man’s penis as he was reportedly sexually assaulting her
Recent Updates
Health Department holding drive thru flu clinic tonight in Columbus
The Modern Free and Accepted Masons of the World, Inc. plans big 102nd birthday bash in Columbus
Alabama family vows to find loved one’s killer
Authorities warn of new text scams
TUESDAY: Grab the umbrella, showers likely today
18th annual Lee-Chambers Saddle Club Poker Run set for Saturday, November 2!
United Way’s Annual Campaign off and running to help Chattahoochee Valley
Islamic State still poses threat after death of al-Baghdadi
Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney laid to rest Sunday in Birmingham
Trending Stories
Investigators release new info; foul play considered in missing Auburn teen case
Woman severs man’s penis as he was reportedly sexually assaulting her
CPD searching for missing teen last seen on Ticknor Drive
Alabama family vows to find loved one’s killer
Search continues for rapist, child molester accidentally released from Georgia prison
Don't Miss
Authorities warn of new text scams
Columbus Drum Academy aims to keep young people off the street
CPD searching for missing teen last seen on Ticknor Drive
A multiple car accident on I-185 Southbound past Airport Thruway leaves 5 cars damaged
As council explores Government Center options, 1828 state law comes into play
Hallmark Channel giving back to the people of Beauregard this holiday season
Fmr. VP Al Gore to speak on climate change at Vanderbilt University
Trending Stories
Investigators release new info; foul play considered in missing Auburn teen case
Woman severs man’s penis as he was reportedly sexually assaulting her
CPD searching for missing teen last seen on Ticknor Drive
Alabama family vows to find loved one’s killer
Search continues for rapist, child molester accidentally released from Georgia prison
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Investigators release new info; foul play considered in missing Auburn teen case
Woman severs man’s penis as he was reportedly sexually assaulting her
CPD searching for missing teen last seen on Ticknor Drive
Alabama family vows to find loved one’s killer
Search continues for rapist, child molester accidentally released from Georgia prison