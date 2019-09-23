Dale Williams

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Top Stories
Man shot in leg during attempted armed robbery in Lagrange
Top Stories
Alabama Correctional officer busted smuggling drugs into prison
A spoonful less sugar, tad more fat: US diets still lacking
Gas prices continue to rise in Georgia
Dead raccoon confirmed to have rabies in Enterprise
Video
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Web Extra: Former Dawgs Break Down UGA vs Notre Dame
Top Stories
Northside Off To Slow Start
Time For College Football Playoff Expansion?
Florida football player in ICU after collapsing during game
PrepZone Week 5: Georgia Highlights
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russell County Schools
Top Stories
A spoonful less sugar, tad more fat: US diets still lacking
Top Stories
Dead raccoon confirmed to have rabies in Enterprise
LaGrange to establish sister city in China
Truck stuck under bridge but no injuries, police say
United Way program offers easy access to opioid addiction information
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
BACK 2 SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
COLLEGE GAMEDAY PICKEM
MEL ROBBINS SWEEPSTAKES
Top Stories
College Game Day Pick ‘Em: Week 4
Search
Search
Search
Dale Williams
Web Extra: Former Dawgs Break Down UGA vs Notre Dame
Recent Updates
Governor Kay Ivey offers update on her health
How to feel less ‘targeted’ by internet ads on your computer & phone
United States dedicating $25 million to protect religious freedom
It’s National Voter Registration Day!
Special election planned following Georgia representative’s resignation
Help Columbus police unmask the killer of a convenience store worker
A little more cloud cover this afternoon but still no rain
The Confess Project in Columbus hopes to raise awareness of preventing suicide, battling depression
President Trump admits mentioning Bidens to Ukrainian President
Trending Stories
Alabama Correctional officer busted smuggling drugs into prison
VIDEO: Mother of slain convenience store clerk says son did everything robber asked
Muscogee County sheriff knew store clerk murder victim as a friend of her family
VIDEO: Dontrell Williams’ roommate lashes out at friend’s killer
Help Columbus police unmask the killer of a convenience store worker
Don't Miss
Man shot in leg during attempted armed robbery in Lagrange
A spoonful less sugar, tad more fat: US diets still lacking
Dead raccoon confirmed to have rabies in Enterprise
Five Auburn students win scholarships from the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation, Lee County Farmers Federation
Volunteers for House of Heroes and Habitat for Humanity teamed up to support a local veteran
Muscogee County sheriff knew store clerk murder victim as a friend of her family
Ex-Police officer seeks immunity in shooting death of fleeing man
Trending Stories
Alabama Correctional officer busted smuggling drugs into prison
VIDEO: Mother of slain convenience store clerk says son did everything robber asked
Muscogee County sheriff knew store clerk murder victim as a friend of her family
VIDEO: Dontrell Williams’ roommate lashes out at friend’s killer
Help Columbus police unmask the killer of a convenience store worker
Tweets by wrblnews3