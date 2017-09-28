Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Watch Live
News
Local News
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
Business
Consumer Watch
Community Watch
Education
Health Watch
Politics
International
Weird
DC Bureau
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Womens History
Top Stories
World Sickle Cell Day observed in Columbus
5 of yesterday’s boating accident victims released from the hospital, 2 children sent to ATL for treatment
Harris County School District appoints new director of special education
UPDATE: All seven injured in Lake Oliver accident were on out-of-control ski boat
Sports
Athletes of the Week
Local Sports
Alabama
Georgia
High School Sports
High School Football
The Big Game
Big Tournament
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Sports
Video
Community
Remembering Beauregard
Kia in the Classroom
Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple
Calendar
Cause For Paws
Pet of the Week
News 3 Neighbors
Experts On Your Side
Russell County Schools
The Cougar Minute
Yard Sales
On Your Side
Business On Your Side
Teacher’s On Your Side Supply Drive
Spring Book Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Operation Drug Take Back
Holiday Heroes
Our Kitchen
About Us
Contact WRBL
Internship Information
Search
Search
Search
Damage
Donate now to disaster relief fund after deadly tornado outbreak hits Ohio
Troup County closes two rural road due to washouts
National Weather Service in Birmingham confirms one death in St. Clair County from storm
Strong winds from April 14 storms caused a small explosion at Citgo Quik Mart on MLK Blvd
Update: Storm line that caused tornado in Troy, weakened in Russell and Muscogee counties
More Damage Headlines
Ceiling tiles fall outside Government Center courtroom; at least one person struck
Jacksonville residents still rebuilding one year after March of 2018 tornado
Ivey tours devastation across Lee County
Temporary Cell Tower Goes Up on US 280 Eastbound
Sen. Doug Jones pushes for aid to help farmers affected by Hurricane Michael
Some judges at the Government Center move back into office months after water main break
Red Cross providing assistance to those affected by Monday storms
Trump: Puerto Rico put budget ‘out of whack’ but lives saved
Jekyll Island took devastating blow from Irma, officials say
Hurricane Irma damage estimates more than $300 million in Georgia