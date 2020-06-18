Skip to content
Dave Dennie
Harris County School District looks for parents input in upcoming school year
Recent Updates
Tracking more storms here and a waterspout afar
Cooler today with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Stuck with humidity and showers in this First Alert Forecast
Rain chances increase and temperatures cool down.
Rain chances increasing, cooler temps expected this week
FATHER’S DAY: Warm & mostly sunny with a pop-up thunderstorm possible
Summer heat arrives for Father’s Day Weekend
Near average today but hot this weekend.
Headed into summer, with heat and the Father’s Day forecast
Trump says anyone who vandalizes, destroys a monument could face up to 10 years in prison
Mississippi governor rejects ‘separate but equal’ plan for 2 state flags
Trump to hold town hall in Green Bay during Thursday visit
University of Michigan plans to withdraw from hosting Trump-Biden debate in October
Watchdog eyes violent routing of protesters near White House
Trending Stories
Butler police officer terminated after racially insensitive Facebook post
Butler police officer under investigation after racially insensitive Facebook post
Second stimulus check: Trump says ‘very generous’ payments could be announced soon
Columbus police release photos of armed robbery suspect
Victim identified in deadly shooting in Columbus
CBS 42 presents: ‘Race and Policing, We Hear You’
Supporters and protesters greet Trump in Southwest Arizona
Alabama subscription service delivers only locally owned products
Second stimulus check: Kudlow says possible checks should go to people ‘most in need’
Walmart will stop displaying Mississippi flag at its stores
City of LaGrange stepping up efforts against COVID-19, giving out free masks
Tracking more storms here and a waterspout afar
