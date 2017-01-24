Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Watch Live
News
Local News
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
Business
Consumer Watch
Community Watch
Education
Health Watch
Politics
International
Weird
DC Bureau
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Womens History
Top Stories
World Sickle Cell Day observed in Columbus
5 of yesterday’s boating accident victims released from the hospital, 2 children sent to ATL for treatment
Harris County School District appoints new director of special education
UPDATE: All seven injured in Lake Oliver accident were on out-of-control ski boat
Sports
Athletes of the Week
Local Sports
Alabama
Georgia
High School Sports
High School Football
The Big Game
Big Tournament
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Sports
Video
Community
Remembering Beauregard
Kia in the Classroom
Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple
Calendar
Cause For Paws
Pet of the Week
News 3 Neighbors
Experts On Your Side
Russell County Schools
The Cougar Minute
Yard Sales
On Your Side
Business On Your Side
Teacher’s On Your Side Supply Drive
Spring Book Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Operation Drug Take Back
Holiday Heroes
Our Kitchen
About Us
Contact WRBL
Internship Information
Search
Search
Search
Deadly
After deadly March 3rd tornadoes, severe weather now comes with more anxiety
Irma Gomez-Moran (Carmen Aycock), 41: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim
Maggie Delight Robinson, 57: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim
Volunteers organize to help with storm cleanup
Man wanted for questioning in murder found shot
More Deadly Headlines
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on US 431 near Abbeville
LaGrange Police: Man shot and killed during argument with girlfriend
Man shot and killed on 8th St. in Columbus Sunday night
Opelika man shot and killed early Saturday morning
Traffic safety paramount to starting off school year right
Two dead in Columbus car crash off 9th Street
4 killed on Alabama roads during Memorial Day weekend
ALEA: Speed and alcohol both factors in Oklahoma man’s deadly crash
Official: Space heater caused blaze that killed 4 children
Governor plans visit to storm-damaged Albany, Cook County