Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Watch Live
News
Local News
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
Business
Consumer Watch
Community Watch
Education
Health Watch
Politics
International
Weird
DC Bureau
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Womens History
Top Stories
World Sickle Cell Day observed in Columbus
5 of yesterday’s boating accident victims released from the hospital, 2 children sent to ATL for treatment
Harris County School District appoints new director of special education
UPDATE: All seven injured in Lake Oliver accident were on out-of-control ski boat
Sports
Athletes of the Week
Local Sports
Alabama
Georgia
High School Sports
High School Football
The Big Game
Big Tournament
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Sports
Video
Community
Remembering Beauregard
Kia in the Classroom
Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple
Calendar
Cause For Paws
Pet of the Week
News 3 Neighbors
Experts On Your Side
Russell County Schools
The Cougar Minute
Yard Sales
On Your Side
Business On Your Side
Teacher’s On Your Side Supply Drive
Spring Book Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Operation Drug Take Back
Holiday Heroes
Our Kitchen
About Us
Contact WRBL
Internship Information
Search
Search
Search
Democrats
Lawmakers react to Governor Ivey’s State of the State address
House forced to revote on GOP tax bill Wednesday
Alabama Senate race gives GOP voters an uncomfortable choice
Trump aide blasts Democrat running against Moore
5 House Dems introduce impeachment articles against Trump
More Democrats Headlines
Republicans still hope to retain Alabama Senate Seat
Trump helps Florida Democrats gain rare special election win
House overwhelmingly passes $7.9 billion Harvey aid bill
Trump campaign launches new ad targeting media, Democrats
Promising ‘A Better Deal,’ Democrats try to rebrand party
Trump: Democratic ‘obstructionists’ are stalling my agenda
Jimmy Carter on Bernie: ‘Y’all see why I voted for him?’
Trump says his order didn’t cause weekend airport chaos
Local Democrats say to take the whole ballot into consideration
GOP to examine FBI decision on Clinton emails