Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Watch Live
News
Local News
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
Business
Consumer Watch
Community Watch
Education
Health Watch
Politics
International
Weird
DC Bureau
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Womens History
Top Stories
World Sickle Cell Day observed in Columbus
5 of yesterday’s boating accident victims released from the hospital, 2 children sent to ATL for treatment
Harris County School District appoints new director of special education
UPDATE: All seven injured in Lake Oliver accident were on out-of-control ski boat
Sports
Athletes of the Week
Local Sports
Alabama
Georgia
High School Sports
High School Football
The Big Game
Big Tournament
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Sports
Video
Community
Remembering Beauregard
Kia in the Classroom
Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple
Calendar
Cause For Paws
Pet of the Week
News 3 Neighbors
Experts On Your Side
Russell County Schools
The Cougar Minute
Yard Sales
On Your Side
Business On Your Side
Teacher’s On Your Side Supply Drive
Spring Book Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Operation Drug Take Back
Holiday Heroes
Our Kitchen
About Us
Contact WRBL
Internship Information
Search
Search
Search
Dog
Dog facing euthanization gets Christmas miracle from Missouri woman
Dog wearing Star Wars Stormtrooper costume goes viral
Dog missing for 7 years found safe 1,800 miles away
Crawford Co. man says deputies ordered him to behead dog
Photo of dog’s ear looking like President Trump’s face goes viral
More Dog Headlines
Now you and your dog can cozy up in matching pajamas
Dog and duck form unlikely friendship in Minnesota
One woman on a mission to break the chains for Troup County dogs
Sony unleashes the cuteness with new robot dog
Sheriff: Teen admits to shooting dog after deputies find his last name on arrow
St. Bernard holds world record for longest canine tongue
Family pet shot and killed in Tallapoosa County
Alabama transportation crew drags dog’s carcass on highway
Pet of the Week: Caputo
Animal rescue saves 34 dogs out of a hoarding situation in south Georgia