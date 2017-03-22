Skip to content
Dogs
FIRST ON 3: LaGrange city management confirms 30 dogs rescued from animal hoarding house
Animal foster dad loses home, cats and dogs
Outdoor Weekend Events February 16 – 18
Veterinarians seek permission to research pot meds for pets
Firefighters find dozens of dogs living in poor conditions
2 dogs rescued from Stonewall Dr. house fire
Stem cells used to treat arthritis in dogs
4-time Iditarod winner denies doping his dogs
Lee County Humane Society running a special through Sunday
Dogs left hot in car now available for adoption; Lee County Humane Society at full capacity
Multiple rawhide dog chew products recalled for possible chemical contamination
How to keep your dogs safe in the scorching heat
Russell County Animal Shelter attends to dogs after reported neglect
Dogs can rupture their ACL too!
Eufaula City Council unanimously approves tether ordinance revision