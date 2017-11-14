Skip to content
Doug Jones
Alabama lawmaker makes controversial comment on abortion bill
Facebook suspends accounts over Alabama Senate race tactics
Sen. Jones: arming teachers “dumbest idea I’ve ever heard.”
African-American voter turnout played a big part in Jones victory
Early Alabama Senate race exit polls
Local residents react to special election
Republican senator donates $100 to Roy Moore’s opponent
Guidance for casting a write in vote for the Alabama senate special election
Alabama Senate race gives GOP voters an uncomfortable choice
Alabama voter registration deadline looming
2 Republicans groups that dumped Moore not reconsidering him
Trump aide blasts Democrat running against Moore
Politico: Doug Jones holds double-digit lead over Roy Moore in new poll
More options amid Moore allegations
Doug Jones says he’s not to blame for Moore claims