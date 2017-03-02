Skip to content
Downtown
Columbus residents want answers about closed pools in their neighborhoods
Medical issue causes one-car accident on Veterans Parkway
Chattahoochee River rises nearly 11 feet in short period of time
Exclusive: Mercer confirms plans to open medical school in downtown Columbus
Owner of popular midtown restaurant preparing to enter downtown market
After months of non-payment, Eagles Trace owners pay water bill
Man rescues young woman, dog from burning Historic District home
Fireworks convention brings three nights of massive pyrotechnic displays to Columbus
First on News 3: Major flooding found inside Springer Opera House
Cowork Columbus brings shared work space concept to Chattahoochee Valley
Montgomery aims to transform downtown into high-tech zone
CPD look for driver who hit 2 pedestrians on Broadway
Expect traffic delays in Downtown LaGrange
100-year-old LaGrange building collapses, weather a likely factor
W.C. Bradley unveils newest riverfront project to revolutionize Uptown Columbus