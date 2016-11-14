Skip to content
Drought
City of Auburn under Phase I Drought Watch
Water restrictions lifted for Muscogee County
Smiths Station lifts mandatory water restrictions
City of Auburn no longer in a drought
Gov. Deal lifts ban on fireworks after sufficient rainfall received
More Drought Headlines
Schley-Sumter region hopeful recent rainfall will ease wildfire dangers
Despite burn ban being lifted, Auburn still in a drought
City officials monitor drought restriction compliance
Windy conditions suspected for growing grass fire into furious apartment fire
Drought conditions bring influx of paddlers
Level 2 drought response issued in local counties
Atlanta drought is city’s longest since 1961
Gov. Deal bans fireworks in much of drought-stricken Georgia
Auburn University under water conservation measures
Drought deepens divide between states amid decades-long water war