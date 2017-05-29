Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Watch Live
News
Local News
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
Business
Consumer Watch
Community Watch
Education
Health Watch
Politics
International
Weird
DC Bureau
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Womens History
Top Stories
World Sickle Cell Day observed in Columbus
5 of yesterday’s boating accident victims released from the hospital, 2 children sent to ATL for treatment
Harris County School District appoints new director of special education
UPDATE: All seven injured in Lake Oliver accident were on out-of-control ski boat
Sports
Athletes of the Week
Local Sports
Alabama
Georgia
High School Sports
High School Football
The Big Game
Big Tournament
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Sports
Video
Community
Remembering Beauregard
Kia in the Classroom
Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple
Calendar
Cause For Paws
Pet of the Week
News 3 Neighbors
Experts On Your Side
Russell County Schools
The Cougar Minute
Yard Sales
On Your Side
Business On Your Side
Teacher’s On Your Side Supply Drive
Spring Book Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Operation Drug Take Back
Holiday Heroes
Our Kitchen
About Us
Contact WRBL
Internship Information
Search
Search
Search
Drowning
Coroner’s office seeks help in locating next of kin for man who drowned Sunday
UPDATE: Troup County has identified and recovered the drowning victim at West Point Lake
A 65-year old man drowned in the Chattahoochee on Sunday night after his boat took on water
Swimming 101: Keeping your kids safe at the pool this summer
Birmingham man drowns in rough surf at Panama City Beach
More Drowning Headlines
Florida boy found in septic tank accidentally drowned
Groom saves drowning boy during wedding photo shoot
Families more wary in the water after two drownings in West Point Lake
Two children drown on West Point Lake Sunday
Man’s body identified, pulled from lake in Russell County
Search enters second day for man believed to have drowned in Chattahoochee River
Man, son drown at North Georgia waterfall
Search underway for man who fell into Chattahoochee River
Mother charged with murder after 3-year-old drowns in pool
Father, young son drown after kayak flips on Tallapoosa river