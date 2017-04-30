Skip to content
Drugs
Troup County Sheriff says five charged in connection to large theft at the end of May
3 Tallapoosa men arrested in multi-state operation targeting sexual offenders
Georgetown mother arrested for contributing to death of her daughter in a traffic crash
Columbus man arrested in Wednesday drug bust also faces gang charges
Georgia Governor signs HB 217, legalizing needle exchange programs
Columbus man found guilty of attempting to sell nearly 12000 grams of cocaine
Sheriff: Kidnapping, murder victim killed in retaliation for murder of former NFL player
Russell County officials say more drug arrests curb other crimes
26 arrested in East Alabama drug trafficking take down
Police: Men arrested trying to buy drugs at police station
Columbus man arrested in Friday night drug bust
GBI identifies two new Fentanyl analogues
Search warrant at Opelika home nets weapons, TV’s, hunting bow, and drugs
Macon County investigator charged with taking bribes from suspected drug dealers
Law enforcement nationwide collect old, unwanted prescriptions on Drug Take Back Day