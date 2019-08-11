Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
97°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Top Stories
Florida man arrested for stealing wine, cheese dip and car from Nokomis garage
Top Stories
FDA issues warning of illness linked to fresh basil
Barnes & Noble will feature an art show with all local artists
Crestview man dumps dirt on car after girlfriend refuses to answer question
NTSB: Video shows plane carrying Dale Jr. and family ‘bounced at least twice’ during crash
Live!
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
Video
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Keep WRBL
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
NTSB: Video shows plane carrying Dale Jr. and family ‘bounced at least twice’ during crash
Top Stories
High school football player sues APS over incident with granola bar
Top Stories
Gridiron girl: Gibbs has first female football player
Sanders Brings Intensity & Stability To Spencer
Report: Earnhardt Jr., wife OK after Elizabethton plane crash
Beulah And LaFayette Raising Expectations In 2019
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russell County Schools
Top Stories
UPDATE: Police report they have located missing local man Johnny Williams, found in good health
Top Stories
Columbus toy and comic book show
The Gogue Performing Arts Center preparing for Grand Opening Festival
CPD looking for 16-year-old missing since August 3rd
Iconic Columbus gas station owner, Alabama supporter Buddy Helton dies
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
YMCA’s Water Safety Program July 2019
Our Kitchen
Contests
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
BACK 2 SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
COLLEGE GAMEDAY PICKEM
Top Stories
College Gameday Pickem
Search
Search
Search
Dry heat
HOT & DRY: But it’s a dry heat!
Recent Updates
Still hot but with less humidity
Not as humid, highs still in the middle 90s.
Heat Advisory continues; chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening.
Dangerous heat continues
President Trump talks gun control amid push for assault weapons ban
SGTC in Americus repaving center corridor of campus
Georgia deputy, suspect exchange gunfire
Congressional action needed to extend law to assist local agencies in rape kit testing
LaGrange police investigating semi-truck arson
Don't Miss
Tyson recalls Weaver brand ready-to-eat chicken patties
Still hot but with less humidity
Attorney Charles Gower calls for a criminal investigation into Ralston
CPD looking for 16-year-old missing since August 3rd
Local Officials welcome “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White and feature film crew to Columbus
Iconic Columbus gas station owner, Alabama supporter Buddy Helton dies
CPD is asking for help identifying suspects in a motor vehicle theft and shoplifting felony
Tweets by wrblnews3