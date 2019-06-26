Epic restaurant

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

° / 71°
% ° 71°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Friday

94° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 73°

Saturday

91° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 73°

Sunday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 74°

Monday

97° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 97° 76°

Tuesday

96° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
83°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
79°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
79°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
78°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
76°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
76°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
74°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
73°

72°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
72°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
75°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
83°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

93°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
93°

93°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
93°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
93°

93°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
93°

92°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
92°

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
91°