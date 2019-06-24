Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Watch Live
News
Local News
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
Business
Consumer Watch
Community Watch
Education
Health Watch
Politics
International
Weird
DC Bureau
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Womens History
Top Stories
BREAKING: Fire and EMS crews on scene of house fire on Pine Needle Drive
Alabama Trooper arrested on Felony Theft by Deception charges in Tallapoosa Co.
Wrestler Ric Flair and family “WOOOO” AU’s Campus
BREAKING: Chambers County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate
Sports
Athletes of the Week
Local Sports
Alabama
Georgia
High School Sports
High School Football
The Big Game
Big Tournament
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Sports
Video
Community
Remembering Beauregard
Kia in the Classroom
Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple
Calendar
Cause For Paws
Pet of the Week
News 3 Neighbors
Experts On Your Side
Russell County Schools
The Cougar Minute
Yard Sales
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teacher’s On Your Side Supply Drive
Spring Book Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Operation Drug Take Back
Holiday Heroes
Our Kitchen
About Us
Contact WRBL
EEO
Work With Us
Internship Information
FCC Children’s Programming
Search
Search
Search
Eye on Crime
LaGrange police looking for attempted robbery suspect
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Monday
°
/
72°
%
°
72°
Tuesday
94°
/
72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
10%
94°
72°
Wednesday
96°
/
71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
10%
96°
71°
Thursday
94°
/
72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°
72°
Friday
91°
/
73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°
73°
Saturday
91°
/
73°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms
40%
91°
73°
Sunday
91°
/
73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°
73°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
80°
12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°
79°
1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°
77°
2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°
77°
3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°
76°
4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
76°
75°
5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
75°
74°
6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
74°
74°
7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
74°
75°
8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
75°
79°
9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
79°
82°
10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
82°
85°
11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
85°
87°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
87°
88°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°
90°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°
91°
3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°
91°
4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°
92°
5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°
92°
6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°
91°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°
89°
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°
85°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
85°
82°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°
80°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°