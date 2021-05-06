 

 

Kinetic Credit Union’s Teacher Appreciation Week continues

Teacher Appreciation
Posted:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – News 3 continues its week-long celebration of teachers.

We’ve teamed up with community partner Kinetic Credit Union for an on-air and online celebration of the men and women who pour their knowledge and their hearts into our students.

We’ve been accepting nominations all week. Check out one of our nominations in the video above. To nominate a deserving teacher, visit the Teacher Appreciation page.

