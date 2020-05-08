Teacher Appreciation Week concludes with an expanded salute to our educators

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- All this week, we’ve had the pleasure of sharing some truly heartwarming messages of gratitude from local elementary, middle and high school students saying “thank you” to the men and women who help educate them.

News 3 is proud to team up with our partners at Kinetic Credit Union for our Teacher Appreciation Week campaign.

It wraps up this morning with not one… or two… not three – but four video messages from not only students – but also from local education leaders!

We start with a brother and sister – who are extra proud – because their dad – is among the educators their thanking this morning.

“I want to give thanks to Mr. Jones and Mrs. Phillips and Mr. Jones at Hannan,” said A.J. Dye, third grader at Hannan Magnet Academy.

“I want to thank all of my teachers at ECMA, including my dad, Coach Dye. Happy Teacher Appreciation Week!” said Lechel Dye, eighth grader at East Columbus Magnet Academy.

“I want to give a shoutout to the best teachers ever – Ms. Brady, Ms. Long, Mr. Nixon, Mr. Tully and Ms. Baker, thank you for everything that ya’ll do,” said Alissya Smith of Chattahoochee County Middle High School.

“During these uncertain times, I am so proud of my teachers for going above and beyond. Remember, that you have always been essential, thanks for all that you do!” said Dr. Tavis Richardson, principal of Westview Elementary in Phenix City.

“Recognizing the extraordinary commitment of teachers really should be a year-round event.But given that this week has been set aside as the official Teacher Appreciation Week, on behalf of myself and our nine member Board of Education, I’d like to say thank you for being the heart and soul of our profession,” said Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent of Education for the Muscogee County School District.

Plus, Lakewood Primary School first graders offered a video tribute to say thanks to their teacher, Lindsey Williams.

And so, to Mrs. Williams – and all the incredible teachers across East Alabama and West Central Georgia – we at WRBL News 3 and our partners at Kinetic Credit Union want to again say “thank you” for all the amazing work you do!

Visit WRBL’s Kinetic Credit Union Teacher Appreciation page to see all the videos of thanks to our area’s teachers.