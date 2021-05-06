Teacher Appreciation Week kicks off

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – News 3 is excited to kick off a week-long celebration of our local teachers.
We are teaming up with our community partner Kinetic Credit Union for an on-air and online celebration of the men and women who pour their knowledge and their hearts into our local students.
Students and teachers from area schools shared their excitement about Teacher Appreciation Week with News 3. Watch the video above to hear from them.
LATEST RELEASES:
- UPDATE: Alabama reports 409,697 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,824 in Lee County
- House committee debates broadband expansion proposals
- Josh Duggar released from jail after being charged with possessing child porn
- New law allows Georgia college athletes to profit off their image
- UPDATE: Georgia reports 884,283 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,383 in Columbus
DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:
FOR WEATHER ALERTS: