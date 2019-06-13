Many families are struggling in the Columbus community. With high unemployment, and reduced meal programs in schools, many parents are unable to provide the basic school supplies their children need to be effective. In addition, schools across the country are facing severe budget cuts and lack the funding to purchase necessary supplies.



It is also a fact that the average teacher spends over $500 of their own money on school supplies. Let’s give them a break! Please come out to support the News 3: Teacher’s On Your Side Supply Drive. Below is a list of materials that many schools require for their children. Any little bit helps! WRBL will have two events where you can help the teachers and children of our community.



DATES

Monday, August 13, 2018 (11:30 am – 6:30 pm EST):

Location: Subway – Cross Country Plaza Shopping Center, 3201 Macon Rd #104, Columbus, GA 31906

Monday, August 20, 2018 (11:30 am – 6:30 pm EST):

Location: Subway – 1591 Bradley Park Dr #9, Columbus, GA 31904



Grades K – 2

Index Cards

Tissue (1 Box)

3-Ring Binder ( 2-Inch)

Composition Book

Glue Sticks

#2 Pencils (1 Dozen)

Notebook Paper (Wide-Ruled)

Markers

Scissors

Erasers

Crayons



Grades 3 – 5

3-Ring Binder (2-Inch)

Erasers

Tissue (1 Box)3-Prong Pocket Folder

1 Pack of Dividers with Tabs

Composition Book

Glue Sticks

Markers

Crayons

Rulers

Index Cards

2 Pencils (1 Dozen)

Pens (1 Dozen)

Notebook Paper (Wide-Ruled)

Note: Magnet schools and special programs may require additional items.