Many families are struggling in the Columbus community. With high unemployment, and reduced meal programs in schools, many parents are unable to provide the basic school supplies their children need to be effective. In addition, schools across the country are facing severe budget cuts and lack the funding to purchase necessary supplies.
It is also a fact that the average teacher spends over $500 of their own money on school supplies. Let’s give them a break! Please come out to support the News 3: Teacher’s On Your Side Supply Drive. Below is a list of materials that many schools require for their children. Any little bit helps! WRBL will have two events where you can help the teachers and children of our community.
DATES
Monday, August 13, 2018 (11:30 am – 6:30 pm EST):
Location: Subway – Cross Country Plaza Shopping Center, 3201 Macon Rd #104, Columbus, GA 31906
Monday, August 20, 2018 (11:30 am – 6:30 pm EST):
Location: Subway – 1591 Bradley Park Dr #9, Columbus, GA 31904
Grades K – 2
Index Cards
Tissue (1 Box)
3-Ring Binder ( 2-Inch)
Composition Book
Glue Sticks
#2 Pencils (1 Dozen)
Notebook Paper (Wide-Ruled)
Markers
Scissors
Erasers
Crayons
Grades 3 – 5
3-Ring Binder (2-Inch)
Erasers
Tissue (1 Box)3-Prong Pocket Folder
1 Pack of Dividers with Tabs
Composition Book
Glue Sticks
Markers
Crayons
Rulers
Index Cards
2 Pencils (1 Dozen)
Pens (1 Dozen)
Notebook Paper (Wide-Ruled)
Note: Magnet schools and special programs may require additional items.