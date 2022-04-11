Kinetic Credit Union’s Teacher Appreciation Week!

Teacher Appreciation Week is a way express gratitude for all the hard work and dedication teachers have put into teaching and shaping the minds of students. Their commitment to education is truly inspiring, teaching has helped to instill a love of learning in students that will stay with them for a lifetime.

Kinetic Credit Union and WRBL News 3 will be teaming up to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week May 8- 12, 2023. Educators play a pivotal role in our Children’s lives, inspiring a lifelong love of learning and discovery. Beginning April 24th, we will invite viewers and users to show their appreciation to their teachers by submitting a video below (:15 max. length) The video will be featured on Kinetic Credit Union’s Teacher Appreciation page on WRBL.com and a selected video will be shared each morning in the 6AM News during Teacher Appreciation Week on WRBL News 3.