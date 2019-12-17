The Grammys

The 62nd Grammys air Sunday, January 26 at 8 pm ET on WRBL/CBS.

Ken Ehrlich will return to oversee the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards when it broadcasts live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on CBS and CBS All Access. His 40th time producing Music’s Biggest Night is quite a milestone—and will also be his grand finale with the telecast.



Ben Winston will take the helm as Executive Producer of the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2021. A six-time Emmy Award winner and a 22-time nominee, Winston’s Executive Producer credits include The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he also co-created “Carpool Karaoke” and “Drop the Mic.”