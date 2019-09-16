The heat continues with slim rain chances

The heat continues today with highs in the low to middle 90s, roughly 5-10 degrees above average. We’ll see a sunny start with a few clouds building this afternoon. More of the same on Tuesday but then for Wednesday temperatures warm up to the low to middle 90s but we’ll have a slim chance for an isolated shower or storm, most look to stay dry at the moment.

One thing we will notice is a cooler and drier Thursday as dry air filters into the region, high temperatures will dip to near normal for this time of year as well and overnight temperatures will be quite pleasant.