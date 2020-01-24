The Screen Scene: Home Video Edition

It can be tough to find time to get to the theater to see the newest movie releases. Busy work schedules. Little league games. Music recitals. No available babysitters.

Not to mention the convenience of curling up on your sofa and simply popping in the latest Blu-ray release or clicking on a new digital title.

So, for you home video fans out there, we’ve started a weekly installment of The Screen Scene devoted to the latest movies you can see in the comfort of your own home.

Our first of two films this week is Zombieland: Double Tap, the sequel to the horror-comedy Zombieland released in 2009. Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin are all back to reprise their roles from the original film. It’s ten years after the Zombie Apocalypse, and this makeshift family is experiencing growing pains. When they come across a collection of other survivors, their commitments to each other are tested.

In an entertainment world where Season 10 of The Walking Dead resumes on February 23rd, you may already suffer from zombie fatigue. However, bear in mind, that Double Tap is a horror-comedy. It’s much heavier on laughs than scares, and that’s what won me over. With ten years between films, Double Tap never felt stale and kept me entertained. If you were a fan of the original, you won’t be disappointed. (Be sure to hang around for an additional scene during the credits because it’s a laugh riot.)

Last week Antonio Banderas received the first Oscar nomination for Best Actor of his career for his performance in the Spanish-language film Pain and Glory. The film hits home video this week. The 60-year-old actor plays Salvador Mallo, a revered filmmaker from Spain who has faded from the film scene because he has developed a series of medical conditions. The movie reflects on pivotal moments from Salvador’s childhood and the early years of his filmmaking career that influenced his art and changed the course of his life.

Banderas’ performance lives up to the hype. It’s subtle, quiet work that hits the audience in its heart. Writer-director Pedro Almodovar is known for pushing the boundaries of cinema, but Pain and Glory is his most accessible work to date. Almodovar freely admits that the film is semi-autobiographical, and Banderas is essentially playing the director. It’s a moving, heartfelt piece of work. It’s my favorite home video release of the week.