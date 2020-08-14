The Screen Scene: Perry Mason Season Finale

Perry Mason has been part of the American cultural landscape for nearly 90 years. Erle Stanley Gardner published the first novel about the criminal defense attorney extraordinaire in 1933. Over the course of the next 40 years, Gardner wrote 82 novels that sold over 300 million copies worldwide.

Fans of vintage television are familiar with the 271 episodes that aired between 1957 and 1966 starring Raymond Burr as the crafty lawyer who always wins in the end. However, that’s not the first time that Perry Mason was depicted on the big or small screen. Warner Brothers produced six Perry Mason films in the 1930’s beginning with The Case of the Howling Dog in 1934.

When HBO announced a Perry Mason reboot in 2019, the reaction from entertainment media ran the gamut from skepticism to ridicule. In the fifty plus years since Perry Mason was last on the small screen, television viewers have seen countless episodes of gritty legal shows.

Returning to the world of Perry Mason as a legal caped crusader who never loses a case simply isn’t possible. However, many purists who love the original novels and television shows don’t want to see a down ‘n dirty Perry Mason with sex, violence and foul language.

Given HBO’s involvement, who do you think won that battle? HBO’s reboot is not your father’s Perry Mason, and it’s definitely not your grandfather’s. The series is a “period piece,” choosing to keep the 1930’s San Francisco setting of the original novels.

Perry (Matthew Rhys from The Americans) is a down-on-his-luck veteran of World War I. He owns a small family farm that a local airport wants to buy to expand its runways. Perry makes a living as a private detective for E.B. Jonathan, an aging attorney whose days of fame and fortune are behind him.

When a baby is kidnapped and dies during a ransom exchange, the parents immediately become suspects. E.B. Jonathan is hired by the family, and Perry is on the case as a 1930’s gumshoe, searching the alleyways and the morgue for any evidence that might shift blame from the mother and father. What happened to Perry Mason, the famous trial attorney?

Well, he’s not on the scene … yet. Think of the first season of this HBO series as Perry Mason: The Origin Story. Much like every Marvel and DC film of the past 20 years, we see Perry before he becomes the courtroom hero our parents know and love.

This HBO reboot avoids the cheesy trappings of the original television show. It’s as if the screenwriters made a list of tropes and clichés they were avoiding and crafted eight episodes that do just that. The series occasionally tips a wink to its 1950’s predecessor.

In one scene, Perry says, “If I can just get him on the stand, I can break him down. Make him tell the truth.” Of course, this was the implausible climax of almost every Perry Mason episode from the original series. The HBO reboot enjoys poking fun at the silliness of that formula and goes so far as to dramatize just how bad an idea it really is.

The production design and cinematography of the 2020 edition of Perry Mason are motion picture quality. The costuming, the use of cars from the era, and the set design immerse the viewer in 1930’s San Francisco. The season unfolds like the audience has a front row seat to the tabloid trial of the century – the early 20th century, that is.

The cast is uniformly excellent. Matthew Rhys plays Perry as a World War I vet with a touch of PTSD that he keeps at bay by drinking and sleeping with women. His transformation from intoxicated private eye to razor-sharp trial attorney is enthralling. John Lithgow does some of the best work of his career as Perry’s mentor, E.B. Jonathan.