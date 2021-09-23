 

Filers: Get Your Payment

Use the “Get My Payment” application to:

  • Check your payment status
  • Confirm your payment type: direct deposit or check
  • Enter or update your bank account information for direct deposit if the IRS doesn’t have your direct deposit information and they haven’t already sent your payment

Update your bank account or mailing address

  • If the IRS does not have your direct deposit information from your 2018 or 2019 return – and a check has yet to be sent  – use the Get My Payment application to update your bank information. This would be where you would want your stimulus payment to be deposited into.
  • 2019 Filers: The IRS will send your payment using the information you provided to your tax preparer when you filed your 2019 tax return.
  • 2018 Filers: If you need to change your account information or mailing address, file your 2019 taxes electronically as soon as possible. That is the only way to let the IRS know of your new information.

It is important that everyone knows the IRS is currently not processing paper returns due to the Coronavirus.

 

For questions or more information contact Monica Brewer, #TheTaxExpert at 706-221-5171.

 

https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments

Child tax credit: Where’s my September payment?

The Tax Expert

by: Cris Belle, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Watch a previously aired video above for more information from the IRS on child tax credit payments

CLEVELAND (WJW) – If you haven’t received your September child tax credit payment yet, you’re not alone, and the IRS says it’s looking into it.

In a tweet on Saturday, the IRS issued a statement that says, “We hear you,” and that they’ll share more information ASAP.

According to the IRS, last week, they sent out the third round of payments of about 35 million child tax credits totaling around $15 billion. 

They say some people who haven’t received their September payments, even though they did receive payments in July and August, might not yet be able to find out why on the IRS Update Portal. 

Parents can choose not to receive the early payments here or sign up here.

There is some talk in the U.S. House of Representatives of extending the advance child tax credit payments until 2025, with legislation currently being considered by the Ways and Means Committee.

But for now, the remaining payments this year fall mid-month, every month until December 2021 on Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15. The remaining money will come in one lump with tax refunds in 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories