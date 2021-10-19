 

Filers: Get Your Payment

Use the “Get My Payment” application to:

  • Check your payment status
  • Confirm your payment type: direct deposit or check
  • Enter or update your bank account information for direct deposit if the IRS doesn’t have your direct deposit information and they haven’t already sent your payment

Update your bank account or mailing address

  • If the IRS does not have your direct deposit information from your 2018 or 2019 return – and a check has yet to be sent  – use the Get My Payment application to update your bank information. This would be where you would want your stimulus payment to be deposited into.
  • 2019 Filers: The IRS will send your payment using the information you provided to your tax preparer when you filed your 2019 tax return.
  • 2018 Filers: If you need to change your account information or mailing address, file your 2019 taxes electronically as soon as possible. That is the only way to let the IRS know of your new information.

It is important that everyone knows the IRS is currently not processing paper returns due to the Coronavirus.

 

Child tax credit: Why some might get a smaller payment in October, November, December

CLEVELAND (WJW) – If you’re wondering why your advance child tax credit payment was smaller in October, a technical glitch first reported in September could be to blame. You can expect the glitch to impact your November and December payments, too.

This technical issue with September’s payment caused fewer than 2% of child tax credit recipients not to receive their payment on the scheduled payment date.

It happened to some taxpayers who recently updated their bank account or address in the IRS Child Tax Credit Update Portal. More specifically, it happened to married taxpayers filing jointly when only one spouse made a bank account or address change.

This caused payments to split into two, between the existing account or address and the new account or address.

In some of these cases, the split payment caused a delay and the payment was slightly higher than the correct amount. To correct this overpayment, the IRS said each spouse should expect to see a smaller payment in October, November and December.

Here’s the statement from the IRS regarding this split payment:

The typical overpayment was $31.25 per child between 6 and 17 years old and $37.50 per child under 6 years old. This will result in about a $10 to $13 reduction per child in the three remaining monthly payments.

The remaining payments are set for Nov. 15 and Dec. 15.

