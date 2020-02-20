Have tax questions? Call Monica Brewer, the Tax Expert

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Tax season is upon us and finding the right tax preparer can be a little difficult. Needless to say it can also be expensive but during this tax season local Goodwill donation centers are offering free tax preparation services.

"This is our first year year doing VITA valet but in years prior we actually had appointments set up for individuals that needed their taxes done," said Chris Maurer manager of Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Center.