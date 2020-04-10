Non-Filers Economic Stimulus Payment

INFORMATION YOU WILL NEED TO PROVIDE:
Full name, current mailing address and an email address
Date of birth and valid Social Security number
Bank account number, type and routing number, if you have one
Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN) you received from the IRS earlier this year, if you have one
Driver’s license or state-issued ID, if you have one
For each qualifying child: name, Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number and their relationship to you or your spouse
WHAT TO EXPECT:
Clicking “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” above will take you from the IRS site to Free File Fillable Forms, a certified IRS partner. This site is safe and secure.
FOLLOW THESE STEPS IN ORDER TO PROVIDE YOUR INFORMATION:
Create an account by providing your email address and phone number; and establishing a user ID and password.
You will be directed to a screen where you will input your filing status (Single or Married filing jointly) and personal information.
Note: Make sure you have a valid Social Security number for you (and your spouse if you were married at the end of 2019) unless you are filing “Married Filing Jointly” with a 2019 member of the military. Make sure you have a valid Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number for each dependent you want to claim for the Economic Impact Payment.
Check the “box” if someone can claim you as a dependent or your spouse as a dependent.
Complete your bank information (otherwise we will send you a check).
You will be directed to another screen where you will enter personal information to verify yourself. Simply follow the instructions. You will need your driver’s license (or state-issued ID) information. If you don’t have one, leave it blank.
You will receive an e-mail from Customer Service at Free File Fillable Forms that either acknowledges you have successfully submitted your information, or that tells you there is a problem and how to correct it. Free File Fillable forms will use the information to automatically complete a Form 1040 and transmit it to the IRS to compute and send you a payment
Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info Here
If you don’t file taxes, use the “Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info Here” application to provide simple information so you can get your payment.
You should use this application if:
You did not file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return because your gross income was under $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples). This includes people who had no income. Or
You weren’t required to file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return for other reasons
If you receive these benefits, we already have your information and you will receive $1,200. Do not use this application if you receive:
Social Security retirement benefits
Social Security Disability Insurance benefits
Railroad Retirement and Survivor Benefits
Special note: People in these groups who have qualifying children under age 17 can use this application to claim the $500 payment per child.
https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here?fbclid=IwAR0lAGtKWWrS79uB7hDUI2ojs68bd6JBU1Mwq15ETh0ZfZ_bWaVO8_jM5GM