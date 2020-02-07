WARNING: Identity thieves hide behind tax scams

Columbus,Ga(WRBL)- As millions of Americans across the country file their taxes, there’s a risk that some may not see that money come back. A missing refund could be the result of a stolen identity.

Many people file their taxes online using computer software or using a professional tax preparer. The Internal Revenue Service encourages filing taxes sooner instead of waiting, but the larger issue is that there are multiple ways criminals can steal your social security number, putting your credit and tax refund at risk.



“The good news is that the IRS is already aware of this so should it happen or if you get a notice saying there is already a return filed in your number, you can call their toll free hotline and tell them that you’ve been scammed…” said Michele Mason of the Better Business Bureau.

The big question that needs to be answered is how exactly are these scammers stealing your information.

“Unfortunately, there are so many ways that your information can get stolen, it could be from online, or anything varying from you putting personal documents online, to just gathering information through other sources. It can also be that you put your information on a work form and an employee steals it…” said Mason.

To be safe, make sure you check your credit reports and keep an eye out for strange activity on your accounts.

It’s important for your privacy and safety no matter what time of year it is but checking your credit reports and your accounts is critical during tax season. The Better Business Bureau says you should be cautious of tax promises made by a preparer that promises larger refunds than their competition.

“Your tax returns should reap whatever you’re due based on filing the correct thing so no one should be able to get more for you as long as they’re doing the return correctly,” said Mason.

The BBB recommends that if you’re planning to file your taxes independently, pick a software that has strong data security to protect your information.

The deadline to file your taxes this year is April 15.