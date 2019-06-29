Memorial ride for fallen Auburn Police officer brings hundreds of bikers from three states, raises several thousand dollars

The spirit of slain Auburn Police officer William Buechner will always live on. His family and friends, especially his biker brothers and sisters, will make sure of that.

Jeff Persinger with Montgomery Harley-Davidson along with Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club hosted a memorial ride in honor of the fallen hero.

Hundreds of motorcyclists from all over the state of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and even Texas rode down I-185 from Montgomery to Auburn to Town Creek Cemetery where Buechner is laid to rest. Several of those bikers belonged to Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club an organization that Buechner was apart of for five years.

They held a fundraiser before they started their engines, selling shirts and raffle tickets for prizes. They raised a little over $10,000. Some of the money was donated to the families of Officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliot, who were also shot and injured by 29-year-old Grady Wilkes on May 19. The big majority of the money was given to Buechner’s wife and two children. Each family was also given a plaque.

Persinger estimated about 600 bikers participated in the event. Auburn Police commemorated a patrol vehicle to Buechener. The truck’s number is now the officer’s badge number 6885.

