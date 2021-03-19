 

1 Cullman Co. Jail inmate remains at large, 3 escapees captured

Top Stories

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — (UPDATE) — One of the Cullman County jail escapees has been captured and taken into custody.

Robert Alan Peak, one of the four men who escaped Thursday, attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle. The pursuit started in Blount County nd ended on Highway 278 near Berlin in Cullman County.

Leo Chavez remains at large at this time. Police consider Chavez as “extremely dangerous” and ask the public to lock their house and car doors.

A $5,000 reward has been offered by the U.S. Marshal Service for information leading to Chavez.

(ORIGINAL) — Cullman County authorities are searching for two escaped inmates from the Cullman County Jail.

The two were last seen east of the jail, authorities report. Initially, four inmates escaped, however two are back in custody. Tyler Dooley and Justin Long are back in custody at the Cullman County Detention Center at this time.

Leo Chavez and Robert Alan Peak remain at large. Multiple agencies are on scene aiding in the search.

Chavez was recently convicted of killing his parents and burying their bodies in a shallow grave in Blount County.

Sheriff Matthew Gentry says the men were able to escape through an air vent. The U.S. Marshal Service has offered a $5000 reward for Chavez and a $2500 reward for Peak.

Until the two have been caught, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office asks citizens to stay inside your homes and lock your doors.

