12-year-old shooting victim laid to rest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 12-year-old Cortez Richardson was laid to rest on Aug. 21, 2021 after he was shot to death on Aug. 13, 2021. Richardson was shot on Luna Drive and Armenda Drive and was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The funeral was held at Hill-Watson-People’s Funeral Service and was open to family and friends. Richardson is survived by his parents and five brothers.

Curtis Crocker Jr., the Senior Pastor at Metropolitan Baptist Church, delivered a sermon emphasizing the importance of gun safety in the community.

“Today we were talking to the community of Columbus, and I expressed my emotions when it comes to this type of violence that is happening here, it has to stop. I know we’ve been doing a lot of talking behind the scenes and on camera but it’s time for the talking to stop. Enough is enough,” said Crocker.

Crocker said his message to everyone is to choose life. He said it is time for the violence to stop and it is time to start doing the right thing for the community. His message to Richardson’s parents is to stay encouraged.

Richardson’s mother, Tiffany Richardson, described Cortez as a loving child and brother who has always eager to spend time with his family. She said the fight is not over and intends to find the person who shot her son.

“We just want to make sure that we stay connected to God. Stay connected, teach the rest of your children who God is and I think everything will be alright,” said Crocker.