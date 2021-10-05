$120,000 stuffed in suitcase found during Mobile traffic stop

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mobile County Sheriff’s Office: cash recovered during multi-agency traffic stop)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Office found a suitcase stuffed with cash during a traffic stop during a multi-agency traffic stop.

MCSO Special Operations, Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigators pulled over a 2021 Toyota Camry on Sept. 21, according to a sheriff’s office news release. They believed the Camry was coming from Miami.

Authorities questioned Stephan Eduardo Vasquez Alverez and Esteban Enrique Medena Cevallos. According to the release, both men consented to a vehicle search.

Detectives found a suitcase in the car’s trunk with more than $120,000 in cash.

Both Alverez and Cevallos were turned over to Border Patrol, according to the release, for deportation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss