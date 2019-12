COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A local church is getting ready to give away more than 1,000 turkeys, along with some side dishes, and wants to be sure those families in need our community know about it.

The New Birth Outreach Church has set its 13th annual Turkey Tuesday giveaway for Tuesday, December 17, at 3 pm. It will be held at the 29th Street Recreation Center, 501 29th Street, Columbus, Georgia.

Pastor Carlos Coleman shares more information with News 3’s Greg Loyd on “Midday.”