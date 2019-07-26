$14.5 billion in federal aid funding earmarked for America’s farmer amid Chinese trade war

WASHINGTON- The Trump Administration will begin paying $14.5 billion dollars to farmers hurt by the U.S.-China trade war by the end of August.

It’s the second round of aid the administration will pay out as negotiations with Beijing continue past the one-year mark.

Farmers received about $10 billion in aid last year.

The chief economist at the Department of Agriculture said “the trade situation has persisted longer than expected and farmers have been some of the hardest hit by china’s retaliatory tariffs.”

The tariffs made American agricultural products more expensive for Chinese importers, and private buyers nearly stopped purchasing U.S.-grown soybeans, leaving a record amount sitting in storage at the end of 2018.

Farmers can begin applying for aid on Monday, July 29, and can expect to receive a payment in mid- to late-August.

The new round is based on how many acres a farmer has planted and the rate will vary by county.