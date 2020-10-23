17-year-old seriously injured after being struck by off-duty BPD officer’s car on Center Point Parkway

Top Stories

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old is in serious condition after they were hit by a car on Center Point Parkway Thursday evening.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty Birmingham police officer was traveling home on Center Point Parkway in his personal vehicle when the 17-year-old pedestrian attempted to cross the street.

The teen was hit by the vehicle. JCSO says they ran in front of the officer’s car and was wearing dark-colored clothing.

The juvenile was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment. The officer is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Center Point Parkway and 13th Avenue NE around 6:30 p.m.

No other information has been released at this time.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

83° / 66°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 83° 66°

Friday

83° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 67°

Saturday

80° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 80° 65°

Sunday

83° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 64°

Monday

82° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 82° 64°

Tuesday

84° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 65°

Wednesday

83° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories