Crash sparks 18-wheeler fire along Interstate 85 in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn first responders are on the scene of an 18-wheeler fire on I-85 at exit 51. The fire began Monday afternoon, around 1:30. It appears as though the truck was involved in a crash with another vehicle along the northbound lanes. Southwest Fire Department is being dispatched to assist AFD with the three-vehicle wreck on the interstate. News 3 is working to get more information. We have no word yet on if there are any injuries.



Auburn Police just released this information Monday, at 2:30 PM: Auburn Police and Auburn Fire are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident with injuries and at least one vehicle-fire on 1-85 N. The fire is under control, but the accident impacts lanes north and south of Exit 51. Northbound traffic is currently being diverted at Exit 51. Please avoid the area. Traffic is expected to be impacted until further notice.

Photo: L. Kerr

Please avoid the area. We will update you with information as soon as we can.

Photo: L. Kerr