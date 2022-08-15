COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 18-year-old, Dorian Lionel Reviere, appeared impassive in Recorder’s Court on Monday morning and plead not guilty to several charges. Reviere is facing charges for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for the alleged murder of 18-year-old, Caleb Boling.

According to Sgt. Thomas Hill from Columbus PD, Reviere allegedly shot and killed Boling at the Walmart on Victory Dr. on Aug. 10, 2022. Sgt. Hill said Boling was a Walmart employee at the time and was ambushed with gunfire in his car as he was leaving work.

According to police records, the shooting took place at 10:37 p.m., officers were dispatched at 10:41 p.m. and Boling was pronounced dead at 11:19 p.m. There were witnesses on the scene that have also given statements but those were not provided at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Boling was in a 2016 Nissan Altima at the time of the incident and the suspect was in a 2003 Black Honda Accord. There is video evidence placing the car at the scene and Sgt. Hill said the car was later located at Reviere’s apartment and there was also a firearm located at the apartment.

The Honda Accord has since been towed and brought back to Muscogee County. Reviere’s phone records are also being investigated at this time.

According to Sgt. Hill, there was history between Reviere and Boling as Reviere confirmed to officials that the duo attended high school together. There was also an ongoing robbery case in Phenix City where Boling allegedly robbed Reviere and Boling was out on bond at the time of his death.

Both Reviere’s and Boling’s families were present in the courtroom for the hearing.

The public defender representing Reviere requested a motion to dismisses the firearm charge claiming Reviere has a Firearms License however, Judge Julius Hunter denied the motion due to the nature of the crime. The suspect was also denied bond and the case has been turned over to Superior Court.

There is no additional information at this time. Stick with WRBL on air and online as this story develops.