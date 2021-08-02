2 arrested in shooting on Williams St. in Spartanburg Co.

Xeviyon Rector (Left) and Eric Weathersby (right) were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting on Williams St. (Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Spartanburg County.

We previously reported one person was injured in a shooting on Williams St. Tuesday.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Williams St. shortly after 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound.

Xeviyon Rector and Eric Weathersby have been arrested in connection to the incident, according to the sheriff’s office. The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

Check back for updates.