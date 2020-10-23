2 dead in Alabama naval aircraft crash

by: Michael Geheren and Blake Brown/WKRG-TV

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (NewsNation Now) — A Navy aircraft plane crashed southeast of Mobile, Alabama and at least two people died, NewsNation affiliate WKRG-TV reported.

“No civilians were injured on the ground,” Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

Earlier authorities said at least one house was on fire.

The crash happened Friday afternoon in Foley, Alabama, near County Road 55 and Mansion St.,

The crash happened near a school. Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters were on the scene, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

Courtesy: Pilot Brandon Ressinger via WKRG-TV

Local authorities said Department of Defense and Navy officials will handle the investigation and provide updates.

This is a developing story.

