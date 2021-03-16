 

7 killed, others hurt in Atlanta-area massage parlor shootings

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (NewsNation Now) — Shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors left seven dead and several more injured Tuesday, authorities said. Police haven’t said whether the shootings are related.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jay Baker confirmed two deaths at the business located in the 6400 block of Highway 92, about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta. Three people have been transported to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Baker told WXIA-TV that it was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting. He added that no one is in custody. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the suspected shooter and their vehicle on Facebook. They asked anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle to call 911.

In northeast Atlanta, officials say four women were shot and killed at two massage parlors in the 1900 block of Piedmont Road. WSB-TV reported police confirmed all four victims were female and appeared to be Asian. Police are still searching for a suspect in that shooting, and are reportedly increasing patrols and checking on other Asian spas in the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

59° / 58°
Rain
Rain 0% 59° 58°

Wednesday

76° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 76° 67°

Thursday

72° / 46°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 97% 72° 46°

Friday

61° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 61° 43°

Saturday

62° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 62° 39°

Sunday

67° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 67° 42°

Monday

72° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 72° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
96%
61°

61°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
61°

61°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
61°

64°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
64°

63°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
63°

62°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
62°

62°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
62°

62°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
62°

62°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
62°

63°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
63°

63°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
63°

62°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
62°

63°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
63°

66°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
66°

69°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
69°

72°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
72°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
73°

73°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
73°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
75°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
74°

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

73°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories