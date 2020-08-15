ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (8/14): The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the two missing juveniles have been found.
Trent Collins, 14, and Braxton Collins, 11, were found after a call from a citizen. They were found uninjured.
No other information has been released at this time.
—
ORIGINAL (8/14): The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Trent Collins, 14, and Braxton Collins, 11.
Both children were last seen at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Deerbrook Road in Pell City. Police say they were wearing white tennis shoes with three horizontal stripes.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Trent and Braxton Collins, please contact the St. Clair County Sheriff Office at 205-884-3333 or call 911.
LATEST POSTS
- Police on scene of traffic crash at Veterans Parkway and Manchester Expressway
- 2 juveniles found uninjured in St. Clair County
- The faith factor when filming during a pandemic
- UPDATE: Overwhelming response to boy’s search for a family, ‘I hope one of y’all pick me’
- This NC woman turns 116 today and is the oldest person in the U.S.