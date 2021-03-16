 

2 killed after ‘commercial-grade’ fireworks explode at California home

Top Stories

by: KTLA Digital Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

ONTARIO, Calif. (KTLA) – Two people died in a fire sparked by commercial-grade fireworks at a home in Southern California Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Towering billows of smoke were still rising from the house in Ontario, east of Los Angeles, more than an hour after authorities first responded. A news helicopter with Nexstar station KTLA was flying overhead as firefighters tried putting out the blaze just after 1 p.m., when bright red flames were still visible through the home’s windows.

Officials later confirmed two fatalities and the wounding of a horse and dog. The blaze also led to an evacuation of homes in the surrounding area, authorities said.

Firefighters received a call about an explosion at 12:28 p.m., Ontario Chief Ray Gayk said during a news conference later in the afternoon. He said the first responders saw flames upon arriving to the home located along West Francis Street.

“That’s when we noticed the fire had started,” Gayk said. “It appeared to be commercial-grade fireworks.”

He said investigators with the department’s bomb squad, FBI and ATF were still going through the area to make sure no explosives were left about three hours after firefighters responded.

Ontario Police Lt. Russell said police had also received reports of a loud explosion. City officials later said those were the sounds of fireworks going off.

More than an hour after authorities arrived, around 1:45 p.m., firefighters could still be seen hosing down the house and mopping up the surrounding area.

The fire department issued an evacuation order for the immediate area and set up a temporary reception facility at a nearby community center.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

59° / 58°
Rain
Rain 0% 59° 58°

Wednesday

76° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 76° 67°

Thursday

72° / 46°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 97% 72° 46°

Friday

61° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 61° 43°

Saturday

62° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 62° 39°

Sunday

67° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 67° 42°

Monday

72° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 72° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
96%
61°

61°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
61°

61°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
61°

64°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
64°

63°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
63°

62°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
62°

62°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
62°

62°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
62°

62°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
62°

63°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
63°

63°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
63°

62°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
62°

63°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
63°

66°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
66°

69°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
69°

72°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
72°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
73°

73°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
73°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
75°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
74°

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

73°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories