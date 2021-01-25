 

2 officers injured in Tuscaloosa shooting, suspect surrenders to police

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities have arrested a suspect involved in a shooting that resulted in two Tuscaloosa Police Department Officers being injured.

The shooting took place at The Links apartments Monday afternoon. Only one officer has been confirmed to have been shot, according to TPD. The cause of the second officer’s injuries has not been released.

Both officers did not sustain life-threatening injuries but were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect surrendered into police custody following a manhunt following the incident.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is at the hospital with officers, according to TPD.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

